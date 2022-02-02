Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Mother of 5 Dies After Falling from Party Bus in LA [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Heather Garcia / via GoFundMe

*Heather Garcia, a mother of five children, was celebrating her niece’s birthday Saturday on a party bus in Los Angeles when she died after falling from the vehicle on a downtown freeway.

The tragedy occurred the day before her 30th birthday. 

Here’s more from according to ABC7:

Just before 3 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the northbound 101 Freeway and Los Angeles Street after receiving reports of a crash. Family members who spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday say Garcia was dancing when she tripped and fell back on the door. They say the door opened and sent Garcia out onto the freeway. Investigators say that’s when the 29-year-old was hit by a moving vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

“I don’t know how the door opened. Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up,” Garcia’s brother, Juan, told CBSLA. 

OTHER NEWS: Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

“It’s just something that is a nightmare … that doesn’t happen. It should not happen,” Garcia’s husband, Army veteran Rafael Corral, told ABC7. 

“You expect when you pay for a service so that you don’t drink and drive or do anything illegal … you get there, somebody takes you there safe, and you’re going to get back home safe because that’s what you paid the service for,” he said.

“She was a great soul, and she was somebody that you can count on,” said Garcia’s sister, Jellue Jaramillo. “A great mother … definitely a great sister.”

Meanwhile, Garcia’s family has created a GoFundMe to help her children between the ages of 1 and 10. 

“I am also left with so many other expense [sic] and I will now be a mom and dad to our five children ( 10yrs., 8yrs., 6yrs., 5yrs., and 1yr),” Corral wrote on the campaign page. “Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday. May God watch over us during this difficult time. May you Rest in Paradise my love, until we meet again.”

The party bus incident remains under investigation.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

