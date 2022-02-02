Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

Louisiana Boy (4) Fatally Shot Himself in Backseat While Adults Smoked Marijuana | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*Here’s a sad and tragic story. One that didn’t have to happen if the adults had been doing what adults are supposed to do. We’re referring to what happened to 4-year-old Jarrion Walker who was fatally shot inside a parked car while two adults smoked marijuana in the front seats, according to Jefferson Parish, Louisiana deputies.

The shooting happened at around 10:45pm Saturday (01-29-22). The youngster was in the back seat with his younger siblings, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Rivarde.

“Our initial investigation has led our investigators to believe that the child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said in a statement.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto believes the 4-year-old accidentally shot himself. He died at a local hospital.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: YOU Can Now Carry Guns Publicly in Texas Without a Permit or Training⁠ – What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

id with gun behind back
GettyImages

Here’s more via WDSU News

Initially, Lopinto said he thought Walker may have been shot by one of his siblings, but investigators learned the only other children in the car were a 1-year-old and 22-month-old.

The mother and her friend sitting in the front seat told police they did not see the kids playing with the weapon in the backseat.

Lopinto said, “The bullet did enter from the front into the back of the car, so it is more probable than not that it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound at this time.”

Walker was reportedly shot in the forehead right above his eyebrow.

Kid looking forgun in drawer
Getty

Meanwhile, authorities say the mother and her friend are cooperating, but have not yet been charged with a crime.

“Guns should be locked up,” Sheriff Lopinto said in an interview with WDSU Sunday night. “If they’re not on your own person for your own self-defense, then they should be locked up so juveniles can’t get a hold of them.”

“Tragic consequences can happen,” he added.

Previous articleLisa Cook, Biden’s Pick for Federal Reserve Governor, Has Called for Reparations
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO