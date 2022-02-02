It’s Time to Ask Black Lives Matter, Cullors & Garza WHERE Did the Donated MILLIONS Go? | WATCH

*Attorney Antonio Moore evaluates BLM and the millions received in donations.

Moore digs into the finances that created Black Lives Matter using articles from New York Magazine and Tablet Magazine.

This is a failure of Black politics by all involved. “California threatens to hold BLM’s leaders personally liable over missing financial records” #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/tAeqDd1gmR — Antonio Moore (@tonetalks) February 2, 2022

