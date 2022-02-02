Brian Flores Sues NFL, Giants, Dolphins Over ‘Racism in Hiring’

*Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is taking legal action against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Dolphins, claiming their hiring practices are rooted in racism.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that Flores “includes texts from Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick in the suit as evidence. Lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from NFL.”



Former Miami HC Brian Flores is suing the NFL, the Giants, the Dolphins and the Broncos for alleged “racism in hiring”, and he includes texts from Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick in the suit as evidence. Lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Here's more from TMZ:

Flores says he received a text from his former boss and Patriots head coach days before he interviewed with the Giants. During the conversation, Flores says BB congratulated him on landing the new gig. BF was confused by the comment because he had yet to go in for his scheduled interview, and asked Bill if he had an inside track to their decision.

Belichick eventually admits he misread the information he received … and tells Flores it was actually a different Brian — Brian Daboll — who landed the Giants job. Flores insists this is proof he was only brought in for an interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule — which requires teams to interview a minority candidate when a head coaching job opens up.

“Sorry – I f*cked this up,” Belichick texted when he realized his mistake. “I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that.”

Brian Flores also adds that he interviewed with the Broncos in 2019, but GM John Elway and President Joe Ellis showed up an hour late. “They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before.” They eventually hired Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/r5fHmvTBs7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2022

Flores, who is Black, was fired last month by Miami. Per the TMZ report, he says he interviewed with Denver execs and then-Broncos general manager John Elway in 2019 … however, he says “it was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule.”

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a statement about the lawsuit. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, the NFL has addressed the lawsuit’s claims… calling them “without merit.”

​”The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

In a humiliating act of alleged racism, Mr. Flores was forced to sit for an extensive interview, knowing that the Giants had already chosen Brian Daboll, a white man, for the job. Mr. Flores now brings this class action to effectuate real change for the future. — WigdorLaw (@WigdorLaw) February 1, 2022

The New York Giants defended their hiring practices in response to Flores’ lawsuit.

“We are please and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Flores filed his lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from NFL.