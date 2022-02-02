Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Brian Flores Sues NFL, Giants, Dolphins Over ‘Racism in Hiring’

By Ny MaGee
Brian Flores (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

*Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is taking legal action against the NFL, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and the Dolphins, claiming their hiring practices are rooted in racism. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that Flores “includes texts from Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick in the suit as evidence. Lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from NFL.”

Check out his post below.

READ MORE: Black Assistants Fed Up with NFL Snubbing Them Following Recent Head Coach Hires

Here’s more from TMZ:

Flores says he received a text from his former boss and Patriots head coach days before he interviewed with the Giants. During the conversation, Flores says BB congratulated him on landing the new gig. BF was confused by the comment because he had yet to go in for his scheduled interview, and asked Bill if he had an inside track to their decision.

Belichick eventually admits he misread the information he received … and tells Flores it was actually a different Brian — Brian Daboll — who landed the Giants job. Flores insists this is proof he was only brought in for an interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule — which requires teams to interview a minority candidate when a head coaching job opens up.

“Sorry – I f*cked this up,” Belichick texted when he realized his mistake. “I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that.”

Flores, who is Black, was fired last month by Miami. Per the TMZ report, he says he interviewed with Denver execs and then-Broncos general manager John Elway in 2019 … however, he says “it was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule.”

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a statement about the lawsuit. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, the NFL has addressed the lawsuit’s claims… calling them “without merit.”

​”The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

The New York Giants defended their hiring practices in response to Flores’ lawsuit. 

“We are please and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour.  Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Flores filed his lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court seeking unspecified damages from NFL.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

