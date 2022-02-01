Tuesday, February 1, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Broadway’s Mykal Kilgore’s Tour Hits Rams Head Stage Feb 18

By Eunice Moseley
Broadway actor Mykal Kilgore’s ‘A Man Born Black’ Tour arrives at Rams Head on stage Feb. 18, 2022.

*“I wrote a song, a centerpiece for ‘A Man Born Black.’ Now it has become the main focus…writing something you’re passionate about,” said Mykal Kilgore about the new single “The Man in the Barbershop” from his “A Man Born Black” album.

Mykal is on tour to promote that album in February and it arrives in my home state of Maryland at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis Friday, February 18, 2022.

“People were always asking when I was going to do another album. I wanted to do an album of covers, but…,” said Mykal about the new project.

Mykal Kilgore is a Broadway performer and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter. The single “Man in the Barbershop” talks about his experience as a black man in the neighborhood meeting place for most men – the barbershop.

“The barbershop is the centerpiece of the black man’s community,” said Mykal.

About his tour coming to Rams Head on Stage Kilgore said to his fans, “I love the DMV! I’ll be in Maryland very soon. They (his fans) received me well after my first album, I like the audience there.”

Mykal recently performed his single “The Man in the Barbershop” at the 2021 Met Gala in New York. His credits on Broadway include “Motown the Musical,” “Book of Mormon,” and “Hair.” As an actor, his credits also include NBC’s “The Wiz Live” and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“I’ve been in Motown…on Broadway, I did the national tour with ‘Book of Mormon’,” Mykal said. He also pointed out, “I’m a theatrical artist.”

The new single is accompanied by a music video. His first single off the “A Man Born Black” titled “Let Me Go” garnered him a Grammy Award nomination. The current single “The Man in the Barbershop” was produced by Jamison Ross, Cory Irvin and John Michael Rouchell. The music video for this single was directed by Alexander Golden.

His career in entertainment began, thanks to a suggestion by Grammy Award winner Billy Porter, on Broadway. So inspiring was that suggestion from Porter that Florida native Mykal moved to New York for Broadway. Not many who make the move to New York for Broadway become successful, but it was Mykal Kilgore’s “talent” that lit the way for him to become a Broadway Grammy nominated performer.

The Mykal Kilgore “A Man Born Black” Tour arrives in Atlanta (2/3/22), Nashville (2/4), Charlotte, NC (2/5), Washington, DC (2/8), Philadelphia (2/9), Boston, MA (2/10), New York (2/12), and ends in Annapolis, MD (2/18). www.MykalKilgore.com www.RamsHeadonStage.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.

Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

