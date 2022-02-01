Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Tamron Shares Touching Tribute to Cheslie Kryst Following Her Tragic Suicide | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*In the wake of Cheslie Kryst’s tragic death by suicide, Tamron Hall opened today’s show with a touching and emotional tribute to the former Miss USA.

Tamron shares a clip of her interview with Kryst from December 2019 and encourages others who are struggling with mental health to reach out and receive support and help from others.

Following her tribute to Kryst, Tamron was joined by Kristin Evans, ex-girlfriend of former NFL running back Zac Stacy, for a daytime exclusive interview. Evans opened up about the viral video of her being allegedly abused by Stacy that led to a statewide manhunt and shares her story of that day. Evans details what was running through her mind while the alleged attack took place and discusses her relationship with Stacy up until that point. Evans also discusses her reasoning behind releasing the footage of the disturbing three-minute attack.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB:

Kristin Evans on telling her family about the alleged abuse she had been experiencing:

“Yeah, I was really embarrassed actually to tell my family. I didn’t want them to know what I’d been going through. I felt like you know, my mom went through something similar when I was younger, and I kind of felt like I failed her a little bit. That I was repeating the same pattern and felt like I failed my children as well.”

Evans shares her internal thoughts while the alleged attack happened:

“I was just trying to stay conscious because we’ve had other, you know, incidents where I was afraid that he would take the baby and I was afraid that he would do the same thing this time as well. That’s why you can hear me in the video saying ‘Zac! Zac! The baby.’ That’s because he was right there and I didn’t want anything to happen to him.”

Evans shares her initial reaction to Zac Stacy’s arrest:

“It was mixed emotions all around. You know, it’s heartbreaking and devastating and I wish he had never done this in the first place. But at the same time, you know, I was relieved a little bit that I was seeing some kind of justice served. And then disappointment again following.”

Evans on how she plans to explain the situation to her children:

“Well, my daughter is 13, so she’s very aware of everything that’s going on. We have open discussions about everything regularly. For my son, I’m not sure. I think I’m just going to be honest with him, guide him, direct him and if he feels he needs to speak about his emotions, allow him to do that freely.”

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the remainder of the week. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Wednesday, February 2: The “care generation” – the unconditional love, physical demands, emotional stress, and financial strain of resilient caregivers, whose lives change to care for a parent, a spouse, a partner, or a friend.

Thursday, February 3: Tamron goes beyond the microphone of some of the most popular podcasts, including “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” which was named one of the best new podcasts of 2021 (Spotify rankings). Plus, how living in quarantine and relying on online shopping inspired SuChin Pak and Kulap Vilaysack’s hilarious podcast “Add to Cart.” And, why the host of a highly popular true crime podcast “Up and Vanished” is searching for justice.

Friday, February 4: Four-time Grammy winner India.Arie on why she is coming forward now to discuss the trauma caused by life in the music industry. Plus, singer Mary Lambert on how she was shamed over her weight while receiving medical care and the conversation for change that it sparked. And, actress Amber Riley on her upcoming thriller, “Single Black Female,” airing on Lifetime.
source: Bergen Onufer

Fisher Jack

- Advertisement -

