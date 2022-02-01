Tamar Braxton Unpacks Mental Health Battle, Shares Encouraging Message [VIDEO]

*Singer/songwriter Tamar Braxton is speaking out about mental health and sharing encouraging words with people who have “gone through a mental illness situation.”

In an Instagram video captioned: “Ima take this down later. Cause some of y’all man….smh,” Braxton addresses some of the challenges she’s facing amid her own mental health struggles. In the 7-minute clip, she encourages others with similar experiences to “stay in a good safe place” to keep going, as reported by thejasminebrand.

“I just wanted to give some encouragement to people who have had experience with mental illness and have gone through a mental illness situation. And I was just talking about the box that people put you in after you’ve worked so hard to get into a safe good space with yourself,” says Braxton in the clip.

She continues: “I just wanted to give some encouragement to the people who are struggling to stay in a good place because of the perceptions of other people who don’t quite understand.”

“I’m getting a little emotional because I don’t think you guys understand how difficult it is to change the narrative of something is wrong with you. Or “she’s sensitive, you gotta be cool or sensitive with her you gotta watch your stride with that person because you know she suffers from mental illness”. And it’s not fair. It’s not fair because of the work we put into, to be ok.”

She goes on to say later in the clip, “Some days it’s seemingly impossible to get out of bed because of the way you are perceived by the people who don’t get it. Or it’s not normalized for them, and it’s our job you know to normalize mental health.”

Braxton recalled a situation with a friend who felt she had to walk on eggshells around the artist.

“I had a friend, have a friend, I don’t know that’s not my battle. And that friend was afraid to really truly be my friend all because of my mental illness situation that I experienced three years ago. That person told me that they feel like they’re walking on eggshells. Because of what? And they were finding themselves not speaking the truth to me, to I guess be sensitive to my situation. Well let me tell you something I really wish that friend educated themselves because that person is a really really good human being and it’s a shame we don’t normalize mental illness.”

She concludes by telling “people who are struggling, who is really really putting in the work that it’s gonna be alright.”

“And you’re going to find the people who understand you where you don’t have to explain yourself to. And you are good enough and it’s going to happen for you and you are going to make it. And you’re going to be surrounded by people who are not going to judge you. And who are not going to make you feel inferior or bad about what you’ve been through and what you have overcome.”

