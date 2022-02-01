Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

*#RKelly and his legal team have been granted a two-week extension on his deadline to appeal his federal racketeering case after he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.

As we’ve previously reported, Kelly’s team has fought for his release on various occasions, and have even pulled the COVID card a few times before. According to. report by @RollingStone, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly ruled that R. Kelly now has until Feb. 17th to formally appeal his September conviction of at least 10 years in prison.

R. Kelly was convicted on charges alleging he had sex with underage girls, and bribed a state employee to create a fake ID so he could marry the late singer Aaliyah, who was just 15-years-old at time. He allegedly believed Aaliyah was pregnant was his child, and thought the marriage would save him from going to jail.

