Police Give Side-Eye to Tisha Campbell’s Claims of Kidnapping Attempt by Sex Traffickers

*Tisha Campbell recently took to Instagram to share a story about being nearly kidnapped by sex traffickers in Brownsville, Texas, while working on an independent film.

When the Brownsville Police Department heard about her tale, they responded in a message shared on Facebook.

“The Brownsville Police Department is committed to providing proactive, professional, and effective public safety. Regrettably, our department became aware of Ms. Campbell’s ordeal via social media and not through traditional reporting means as would be expected from a victim of an attempted heinous crime.”

The police are giving the side-eye to Campbell’s claims by addressing the validity of the incident. “Upon reviewing facts presented by Ms. Campbell in her video, BPD Investigators quickly launched an investigation as such cases are not the norm in our city. Through numerous interviews and reviews of security camera footage, we could not validate Ms. Campbell’s stay in Brownsville hotels nor any other claims made in the video,” the department’s post states.

Brownsville PD suggests Campbell reach out so they can investigate the situation.

We reported earlier that Campbell took to social media last week to tell her story of being nearly taken by suspected human traffickers.

In the Instagram video below, the actress claims she was leaving a building/hotel when she asked staffers for a number to call a taxi. Campbell called the number and a sketchy van with two equally sketchy-looking men pulled up and the driver told her to get in.

She noticed the vehicle was dirty and busted and refused to get in so the driver told her to get in the front seat. She refused and returned to the hotel but the man who gave her the number was gone. She spoke to a female employee who informed Campbell that the number he gave her was not the usual number they use for taxis.

She never reported the incident to police, and now they have questions.

Watch Tisha tell the story via the clip below.