Jody Watley Sells Out Concert in Festive Celebration for her B-day + Andre Cymone Stops by | PICs

By Fisher Jack
Jody Watley (at Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego)
Jody Watley (at Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego)

*It was truly one for the books!

Jody Watley celebrated the 35th anniversary of her massive blockbuster self-titled album in true festive style coupled with a birthday balloon drop into the audience on Friday, January 28th at Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego.

The sold-out concert began with a standing ovation from her fans when the Grammy award-winning iconic singer appeared on stage.

Watley’s 90-minute set did not disappoint! She delivered a high-energy performance from beginning to end.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: JANET JACKSON. Doc Delivers for Lifetime – Tops Social + Her Music Dominates iTunes

Jody Watley & Andre Symone & band
Jody Watley is joined for a photo by her band and Andre Symone

To the surprise of the audience, she introduced musician, songwriter, and producer Andre Cymone who joined Watley for the first time onstage in celebration of her 35th Anniversary Solo Debut Concert. In the show, Watley said, “It’s a historical night.”

Cymone was an early collaborator with Watley on her solo debut album, co-writing hits like Looking For A New Love, Still A Thrill, Some Kind of Lover and subsequent hits Real Love, Friends, I Want You on their work together over 4 albums. With sheer delight from the crowd, Cymone was well-received with continual applause from fans as he jammed with Watley and her band throughout the show.

Andre sat down for an interview and also recorded a message for the Grammy winner, while also giving respect and praise for her influence on other female artists.

The former couple was also married. They divorced in 1994 and have one son together, Arie. Andre Cymone has since remarried. Their son Arie was in attendance along with daughter Lauren along with Andre’s wife Katherine to join in the festive occasion.

“The night was truly special, especially with Andre graciously accepting an invitation from me to play with my band on stage in celebration for my birthday and 35th anniversary of my solo debut album,” says the legendary singer.

As a solo artist, the ageless pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

Watley & Andre Cymone
Jody Watley & Andre Cymone snapped for a pic at the Sycuan Casino and Resort in San Diego

Watley is a trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style, one of the architects of 21st-century pop.

The cultural music iconic singer in Pop/Soul/R&B continues to amass chart-toppers!

She also performed the upbeat dance song, Whenever from her latest EP release, Renderings, a special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes. Alex Di Ciò is a world-renowned producer, and remixer.

Congratulations, Ms. Watley!

You can follow the iconic singer on her social media @jodywatley
source: The BNM Publicity Group

Fisher Jack

