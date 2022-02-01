Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

JANET JACKSON. Doc Delivers for Lifetime – Tops Social + Her Music Dominates iTunes

By Fisher Jack
0

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson

*LOS ANGLES, CA  – That’s the way love goes…the love for Miss Janet herself overflowed as Janet Jackson’s self-titled documentary event averaged 3.1 million total viewers across its premiere airings on Lifetime and A&E.  Janet Jackson. is cable’s best non-fiction debut since ESPN/ESPN2’s The Last Dance (4/19/20 – 5/17/20) with total viewers, A25-54, A18-49, W25-54 and W18-49. The delivery on Lifetime marked the net’s best non-fiction performance since Surviving R. Kelly (1/3/19 -1/5/19) with total viewers, A25-54, A18-49, W25-54 and W18-49.  On A&E, part 4 was the network’s most-watched telecast since Biography: WWE Legends with A25-54 (4/18/21).

The doc also accrued 3.7 million video views across Lifetime and A&E TV Everywhere On-Domain platforms.

With all the airings on linear and video views on digital, the documentary event reached over 15.7 million total viewers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Penned Candid Essay About Aging, Pageants and Trolls

On social media, #JanetJacksonDoc ranked #1 across all broadcast and cable television on during its premiere nights. The program garnered 1.1 million interactions throughout airings over the weekend, according to Talkwalker*.  #JanetJacksondoc was the top social program over the last year for Lifetime and A&E, and the most social program for Lifetime and A&E, and the most social program for Lifetime since Surviving R. Kelly. #JanetJacksonDoc was also the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter on 1/28.

As a testament to Janet Jackson’s legacy, her album Control rose to #1 on the iTunes US pop chart following the premiere of the doc.  Currently, three of her albums – Control, Design of a Decade and Rhythm Nation – have entered the Top 10 on the iTunes US Chart. Eight albums in the Top 20 iTunes US Pop Chart belong to Janet with Control #1, Design of a Decade ranking as #2, The Velvet Rope as #5, Best of Number Ones as #5, Unbreakable as #7 and Damita Jo #10 in the top 10 alone.  Additionally, on the US R&B and Soul chart, Rhythm Nation and self-titled Janet albums took the top two positions.  Janet Jackson’s music videos filled all slots of the top 10 US pop videos on the iTunes downloads following the airing of the documentary with That’s the Way Love Goes, All for You, Rhythm Nation, If, You Want This, Again, Control, Miss You Much, Escapade and The Pleasure Principle. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Janet Jackson also debuted the new song Luv I Luv, at the conclusion of the documentary.

Lifetime will encore all four hours of Janet Jackson. on Friday, February 4th beginning at 8pm ET/PT.  The documentary is also available on VOD, the Lifetime and A&E Apps and on mylifetime.com and aetv.com.

Additionally, Lifetime debuted a sneak peek of the upcoming new transformation docuseries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, which delivered 1 million total viewers, marking Lifetime’s best-unscripted series premiere since 2019.  My Killer Body with K. Michelle reached 2.6 million total viewers during its linear airings.
source: sunshinesachs.com

Previous articleDirt! Reality Star Saaphyri Windsor Reveals Secret Relationship with Ron Isley
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO