JANET JACKSON. Doc Delivers for Lifetime – Tops Social + Her Music Dominates iTunes

*LOS ANGLES, CA – That’s the way love goes…the love for Miss Janet herself overflowed as Janet Jackson’s self-titled documentary event averaged 3.1 million total viewers across its premiere airings on Lifetime and A&E. Janet Jackson. is cable’s best non-fiction debut since ESPN/ESPN2’s The Last Dance (4/19/20 – 5/17/20) with total viewers, A25-54, A18-49, W25-54 and W18-49. The delivery on Lifetime marked the net’s best non-fiction performance since Surviving R. Kelly (1/3/19 -1/5/19) with total viewers, A25-54, A18-49, W25-54 and W18-49. On A&E, part 4 was the network’s most-watched telecast since Biography: WWE Legends with A25-54 (4/18/21).

The doc also accrued 3.7 million video views across Lifetime and A&E TV Everywhere On-Domain platforms.

With all the airings on linear and video views on digital, the documentary event reached over 15.7 million total viewers.

On social media, #JanetJacksonDoc ranked #1 across all broadcast and cable television on during its premiere nights. The program garnered 1.1 million interactions throughout airings over the weekend, according to Talkwalker*. #JanetJacksondoc was the top social program over the last year for Lifetime and A&E, and the most social program for Lifetime and A&E, and the most social program for Lifetime since Surviving R. Kelly. #JanetJacksonDoc was also the #1 trending hashtag on Twitter on 1/28.

As a testament to Janet Jackson’s legacy, her album Control rose to #1 on the iTunes US pop chart following the premiere of the doc. Currently, three of her albums – Control, Design of a Decade and Rhythm Nation – have entered the Top 10 on the iTunes US Chart. Eight albums in the Top 20 iTunes US Pop Chart belong to Janet with Control #1, Design of a Decade ranking as #2, The Velvet Rope as #5, Best of Number Ones as #5, Unbreakable as #7 and Damita Jo #10 in the top 10 alone. Additionally, on the US R&B and Soul chart, Rhythm Nation and self-titled Janet albums took the top two positions. Janet Jackson’s music videos filled all slots of the top 10 US pop videos on the iTunes downloads following the airing of the documentary with That’s the Way Love Goes, All for You, Rhythm Nation, If, You Want This, Again, Control, Miss You Much, Escapade and The Pleasure Principle.

Janet Jackson also debuted the new song Luv I Luv, at the conclusion of the documentary.

Lifetime will encore all four hours of Janet Jackson. on Friday, February 4th beginning at 8pm ET/PT. The documentary is also available on VOD, the Lifetime and A&E Apps and on mylifetime.com and aetv.com.

Additionally, Lifetime debuted a sneak peek of the upcoming new transformation docuseries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, which delivered 1 million total viewers, marking Lifetime’s best-unscripted series premiere since 2019. My Killer Body with K. Michelle reached 2.6 million total viewers during its linear airings.

source: sunshinesachs.com