HERE’S 2 LIFE! Campaigning for 3-Digit Global Suicide Prevention Number

By Fisher Jack
Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr - Getty
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander Jr – Getty / Ian took his life earlier this month (01/22)

*Life is so beautiful! Let’s help each other see and hold on to that, rather than yield to contagious dark noises that overwhelm, depress, confuse, dim the Light—forcing some to lose hope—and take their own lives.

A young man with a promising future recently celebrated his birthday. Shortly thereafter, he chose to celebrate no more.  We can only imagine the silent tears he had shed in shame and darkness—while now, tears flow in sadness, without shame, from the eyes of those who loved him most.

We at Here’s 2 LIFE! Global grieve with that family, and with the thousands of families locally and worldwide asking “Why?” as they find themselves overshadowed by the darkness of losing a dear loved one.  We choose not to blame; instead, we encourage loved ones to stand strong—and act as the light for those who lost their way.

Cheslie Kryst - Getty
Cheslie Kryst – Getty / Cheslie took her life this past Sunday (01-30-22)

United, we can make a difference. We can do our best to be alert and be a valuable resource devoted to bringing light and life to someone we know needs help. Sometimes even the smallest love demonstrations can be the light through a seemingly insurmountable problem, and a pathway that saves a life.  A simple call saying, “I love you” may be all that’s needed in a near-crisis situation.

Here’s 2 LIFE! is a global movement to save lives. We are currently campaigning for a Global 3-digit life-saving number, which will make it easier for all citizens in crisis to access the mental help they need and deserve.  Our goal is 500,000 signatures. We need your support—to help others truly live. Please sign our petition for a 3-digit number by going to www.heres2lifeglobal.org.

Together, we can help steer others to the Light.  Because Life is beautiful!

For further information, contact Ms. Bernestine Taylor at: 1-310-948-6352, or via email, [email protected].
source: Flo Jenkins for here’s2lifeglobal.org

