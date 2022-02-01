Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Expecting First Child Together

*Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first child together.

In a joint Instagram statement shared on Monday, the couple posted a photo of them cozied up along with the caption that they “are EXTENDING the family”.

As reported by Complex, Brat previously opened up about parenting and what she’d name her child if she were to have a daughter.

“My child will have all of my names, honey,” Da Brat said on Dish Nation. “Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling.”

Dupart has three children from past relationships. She and Brat got engaged in August and are set to be married on Feb. 22.

Their pregnancy announcement on IG shows Da Brat with her arms around Judy’s stomach. The couple has yet to reveal the gender of their baby.

Brat and Judy’s big news came the same day Rihanna confirmed she and boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

“So happy for you mama,” Nicki wrote to RiRi in a since-deleted Instagram post, per HotNewHipHop. “Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy.”

