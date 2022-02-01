*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

It is important to note that this foreign-born one named A-list singer who may never release new music again, is not the person taking investments for her huge brand. It is the level above her. The serial cheating rich guy with the foreign-born A-list actress wife. He is the one that knows the money flowing into the company of the singer comes from the same people who are propping up the Syrian government, which in turn kills many of their own people. The singer has no idea about any of it, but articles all mention her name.

Can you guess who the foreign-born one named singer is? Sound off in the comments.