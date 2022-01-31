Monday, January 31, 2022
‘The Real’ Hosts Discuss RHOBH’s Erika Jayne’s ‘Stolen’ Jewelry | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Erika Jayne - Gettyimages
Erika Jayne – Gettyimages

*On THE REAL airing Monday, January 31, co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love discuss Garcelle’s fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” castmate Erika Jayne having to potentially surrender $750,000 worth of diamonds after a bankruptcy trustee alleged they were bought with stolen money.

Adrienne and Loni also share a conversation they had with Erika at Garcelle’s birthday party.

Garcelle Beauvais:

Alright, let’s get into it. OK, up first, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’” Erika Jayne might have to surrender $750,000 worth of diamonds.  A bankruptcy trustee is not playing around about her diamond earrings, claiming Erika’s estranged husband bought them with stolen client money. The judge hasn’t made an official ruling yet, but Erika may have to give up the diamonds if the bankruptcy trustee wins the case. So, ladies, what are your thoughts?

Adrienne Houghton:

If I knew this information and I had those diamonds, I would not want those diamonds. I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night knowing I have diamonds that were paid for with money that was robbed from innocent families, and I would be like, I would want to turn those in. I don’t want those earrings.

Loni Love:

Yeah. I mean, I don’t know anything else to say.  What he did, allegedly to those victims, is just horrible and I would just get rid of everything, all the gifts that he gave me. I know that that may seem extreme, but there are people that are still suffering to this day because they didn’t receive the funds that they should have received, so I don’t even see why this is a question.

Adrienne Houghton:
For the loss of their family members.

Loni Love:

You can always buy other diamonds.

Garcelle Beauvais:

I don’t know everything, but I feel like, if I was in Erika’s shoes, I would do the same thing. I would give up the diamonds quickly. I believe she’s giving them to a third party until it’s decided if she does have to give them back. But I agree with you, there’s so much that she could do. Even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing, but this is a way of saying, I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewelry, take the necklace. When she shows up for work, she is “diamond out.” She’s got a lot, so getting rid of those diamond earrings is not going to hurt her.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Gayle King Renews Contract with CBS News: 'I'm Just Getting Started'

Loni Love:
Do you remember when we went to Garcelle’ s birthday party, and she came over to me and you and was trying to talk to us and we were like this….

Adrienne Houghton:

I mean I was trying to hear her out because you always want to hear someone out.

Garcelle Beauvais:

Yeah

Loni Love:

But I just felt like, you know.

Garcelle Beauvais:

You didn’t want to hear anything so you wouldn’t be complicit in anything.

Loni Love:
First of all, I’m on camera, you know, and you’re coming over here and she was like, you know the people that believe me the most? And I was like…

Adrienne Houghton
She actually pointed to her own skin and said they are NOT this.

Loni Love:
Yeah, that’s what she said.

Adrienne Houghton:

She said those are the people that are against me and the ones that are riding with me look like us. She did make a few good points on what she was saying at that time was that she was really had no idea. But my thing is now that you do have an idea, you need to rectify the situation.  She was genuinely saying that.

Loni Love:

Is that what she was saying? I was so lit!

Adrienne Houghton:
So was I, but I was trying to pay attention!

Garcelle Beauvais:
Everybody was lit at that party! I’ve never seen such a thing.

Adrienne Houghton:

I was trying to pay attention!  She was saying, listen, that there are some people whose husbands have whole other families, and they don’t know about it.

Loni Love:
I was trying to walk away!

Adrienne Houghton:
I was trying to drink my drink.

Loni Love:

And she kept following me, talking, I was like, where’s Garcelle?

This episode airs Monday, January 31 on THE REAL— check local listings.

 

Fisher Jack

