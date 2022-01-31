Monday, January 31, 2022
Nick Cannon Expecting 8th Child with Ex-NFLer Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife | PICs

By Ny MaGee
Nick Cannon (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

*Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his EIGHTH child with the ex-wife of football star Johnny Manziel.

As reported by The Blast, Cannon celebrated a gender reveal party with his newest baby mama, Bre Tiesi, and photos from the event in Malibu, California were shared online over the weekend. 

Cannon and Tiesi are expecting a boy, and the announcement comes a month after he lost his 5-month old son Zen – whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer.

This will be Tiesi’s first child and Cannon’s eighth. 

Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. 

Cannon joked during a recent interview that he was going to try “to see if he could make it to 2022,” without another one. In September he revealed that his therapist advised him to take a break from having children. 

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” Cannon, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, adding in jest, “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

Cannon continued, “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

Speaking about fathering a litter of crumb crunchers, Cannon recently said “The idea that a man should have one woman … we should have anything … I have no ownership over this person. It’s about what exchange we can create together. So I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers,” adding, “Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

