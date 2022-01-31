MLK’s Daughter (Dr. Bernice King) Got with FOX SOUL’s Cocktails with Queens | WATCH

*This evening, lawyer, minister, and peace advocate, Dr. Bernice King, sat down with FOX SOUL’s Cocktails with Queens to explore her most recent achievements.

The youngest child of civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, discussed her new children’s book, It Starts with Me.

She also provided insight on how she continues to honor the legacy of both her parents and what she has learned from both of them while sharing childhood stories and experiences.

Some quotes from Dr. Bernice A. King include:

On carrying her father’s legacy: “You know what, it is a heavy burden. Not just because of my dad, but because of my mom. In reality, the reason that Dr. King is who he is today is because of everything she did, even before he was assassinated. There’s so much stuff that she did to begin to prepare the way for his legacy, and then became the architect of that legacy.”

On what her mother’s legacy means to her and to black women all over the world: “Sometimes she was the wings of my father because they got clipped a lot. A lot of people criticized him publicly, a lot of people alienated him. She was right there with him, because she was part of the peace movement even before they met.”

On what her mother did to solidify her father’s legacy once he had been assassinated, especially once she was a single mother: “She and my father really embodied those non-violent teachings, and the power of love, and love-in-action, which forgiveness is also part of. She very well could have been a very bitter woman after the assassination and with the way that they violated our family, but she wasn’t. She carried on in the spirit of love and grace and dignity, and was determined to institutionalize the legacy.”

On the inspiration behind her children’s book: “We came up with this idea to do a children’s book because it all starts with each one of us. I know we want to correct everything out there, but we need to look in that mirror.”

source: Amanda Penna – dkcnews.com

