Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Mayor Slams Detective On Lauren Smith-Fields Case, Placed on Administrative Leave

By Ny MaGee
0

Lauren Smith-Fields investigation
Lauren Smith-Fields / Twitter

*The mayor of a Connecticut city has ordered two police officers be placed on administrative leave amid criticism over their handling of the deaths of two Black women. 

On Sunday, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim said he is “extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department,” specifically with their handling of the mysterious deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls

“I want you to know that I am extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable,” Ganim said in a statement, CBS News reports. “After reviewing the matters even more closely and in the absence of the Police Chief, I have directed Deputy Chief Baraja to immediately put on administrative leave the two officers who are the subject of a Bridgeport Police Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) Investigation and disciplinary action for lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters.”

OTHER NEWS: Teen Brothers Kill Stepfather for Raping Half-sister – Over 200K Sign Petition for Their Freedom | VIDEO

Smith-Fields, 23, and Rawls, 53, both died on December 12, 2021. Rawls’ cause and manner of death are reportedly still pending, while Smith-Fields’ death is being investigated as a crime

Officer Kevin Cronin has been removed from the Smith-Fields case after alleged misconduct, Complex reports. The young woman was found dead in her apartment in December following a date with a white man she met on the dating app Bumble. 

That man, Matthew LaFountain, claims he and Smith-Fields met via the app and went out on a date the night of Dec. 11. The next morning, he called police to say he had woken up to find her unresponsive, not breathing and blood covered her nostrils. He claims the two did not have sex, according to reports.

Medical examiners ruled her death an accidental overdose, the result of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.”

Smith-Fields family claims she was not a drug addict and had no history of drug abuse.

Of the drug allegations, the family’s attorney Darnell Crosland said “I think they thought we were going to shut up, and lose faith in Lauren and think she was just a drug addict. But people didn’t run away, they doubled-down.”

Crosland claims there is a connection between Cronin and LaFountain.

“They’ve been tight-lipped about his involvement, but we’ve been finding out on social media that LaFountain, the individual who was with Lauren, has a huge connection with the police department and his family does as well,” he told Atlanta Black Star. “Cronin has intentionally or negligently created a cover-up for the responsible party in Lauren’s death,” stopping short of blaming LaFountain for Smith-Fields’ sudden death.”

LaFountain, the last man to see her alive, has not been identified by police as a suspect in the case. 

According to her Smith-Fields brother Lakeem Jetter, the detective told him, “‘She met some guy on Bumble that night.’ And I’m like, ‘Who is this guy? What’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, he sounds like a nice guy, don’t worry about it.'”

Bridgeport police initially refused to handle the case as a crime, prompting social media users to bring attention to the Smith-Fields’ death.

In a now-viral tweet, rapper Cardi B said, “Connecticut, you have failed that young lady.” Her tweet along with a massive movement supporting Smith-Fields on TikTok has brought mainstream attention to the case. As such, Bridgeport police are NOW investing her death as a crime. LaFountain is said to be cooperating with the investigation. 

Smith-Fields’ mother, Shantell Fields, told CBS News that nobody reached out to them following the death of her daughter. The grieving mother drove to her daughter’s home after she was unable to get in touch with her, and that’s when she learned the truth. 

“When I got there, there was a note on the door saying, ‘If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number,'” she said.

Smith-Fields’ brother, Tavar Gray-Smith, told “CBS Mornings” that the detective told them, “We didn’t need to reach out to any family member — we had her passport and her ID, so we knew who she was, and had already performed an autopsy, and her body is at the medical examiner’s office.”

The family says the police have been rude and dismissive during the investigation. They also claim the police told them repeatedly to stop calling and inquiring about developments in the case. The family has described the police department’s response “racially insensitive.”

“The more we fight, the more I get nervous and scared for my family,” Shantell said in an exclusive interview with Complex.

The family is reportedly suing the department over the botched investigation.

Previous articleDoc on Civil Rights Hero & Dr. King Aide (Tyrone Brooks) Set for Fall ’22 Release | VIDEO
Next articleGayle King Renews Contract with CBS News: ‘I’m Just Getting Started’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO