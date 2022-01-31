Monday, January 31, 2022
Judge Rejects Plea Deal – Now Comes Federal Hate Crimes Trial for Arbery Killers | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*(Via Insider) – A federal judge on Monday rejected a proposed plea agreement for one of the Georgia men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, paving the way for a federal hate crimes trial.

Under the proposed agreement, Travis McMichael — one of three white men convicted in the 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was out jogging — would have avoided a trial on charges that he violated federal civil rights laws. The deal also would have allowed him to serve the first 30 years of his life sentence in federal prison, as opposed to a state facility in Georgia.

Prosecutors had submitted court filings on Sunday formalizing the deal with McMichael and his father, Greg.

Arbery’s family had denounced the agreement.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael
clockwise: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, Ahmaud Arbery and William ‘Roddy’ Bryan

