Jaz-O Reveals Jay-Z Borrowed His Gun To Shoot His Own Brother [VIDEO]

*Jay-Z’s former mentor, rapper Jaz-O, recalled in a recent interview the time Jigga borrowed his gun and used it to shoot his own brother.

As reported by Vibe, Jay was 12-years-old when the incident occurred. Speaking to Vlad TV, Jaz-O, explained: “Yeah, I can’t remember, but it was a shot to not fatally wound but just, you know… to be honest, I don’t think he was aiming to really hit him, in his defense.”

The incident is documented on the song “You Must Love Me” from Hov’s 1997 album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.

Jaz-O noted, “And it was my gun.” Watch him tell it via the clip below.

The rapper continued, “He didn’t have the gun so he could go and shoot his brother. It was a thing back then. You got some arms, you got guns or got a gun, that was a sign of brotherhood with the street.”

Jay-Z ultimately returned the firearm to him.

“He ran to my crib because you bust a gun, I don’t care who you are, you get nervous. You get nervous and you need somewhere to run to, so I guess he was like, ‘Let me run over to this ni**a’s house and drop this sh*t off for worst-case scenario.’ So he came up there and dropped it off and everything.”

Jay-Z explains in the lyrics in “You Must Love Me,” that he shot his brother for stealing his jewelry.

