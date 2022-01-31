Monday, January 31, 2022
‘Jackass’ Stars Steve-O, Wee Man & Chris Pontius Are Back! (Watch)

By L.Marie
*As kids, most of us loved to test our limits…By jumping off of furniture, seeing who could jump the farthest, who could do the craziest jump. We played pranks on our friends and got some great laughs but who thought you could make a living from these antics?! “Jackass” OGs Stephen “Steve-O” Glover, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, and Chris Pontius did!

For over 20 years these guys have been making us laugh and cringe with their off-the-wall stunts. From playing with dangerous animals to being torpedoed into a large body of water from a canon. They are living out childhood dares to the extreme. “Jackass” fans have followed their careers this whole time anxiously awaiting a new film. After 11 years the new film is here – “Jackass Forever.

jackass forever
Chris Pontius, Eric André, Rachel Wolfson, and Eric Manaka in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.

What are fan interaction like when people approach you on the street?

“People get so excited and they’re like, ‘Wee Man kick me in the n*ts!’ I have fans that do all kinds of things” said Acuna. Fans can barely hold in their excitement when they see one of these guys. “We’re very approachable, people feel comfortable putting their hands on us without any introduction,” said Glover. That can be very dangerous but the fans don’t get out of hand. 

Zach Holmes, Danger Ehren, Dave England, and Preston Lacy in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Another dangerous thing is the stunts performed in “Jackass Forever.” As mentioned these guys have been doing stunts for over 20 years but 20 years later the body is different. Does this mean the guys take it easy with the stunts? Not at all! They still do the stunts with the same energy but now the consequences are greater according to Glovee. Whether they are breaking bones or breaking wind underwater the cast of “Jackass Forever” did not disappoint with this movie. 

Check out “Jackass Forever” on February 4th in theaters everywhere.  

L.Marie

