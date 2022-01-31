Monday, January 31, 2022
EURweb Spotlight At Star Studded Premiere of ‘Power Book IV’ – PHOTOS!

By Jazmyn Summers
Jazmyn Summers
EURweb.com and I Heart Radio’s Jazmyn Summers with 50 Cent, Joseph Sikora, Dave East and guests at the New York premiere of “Power: Book IV: Force” Photo credit: Johnny Nunez

*The threat of a snowstorm and Covid didn’t stop Starz and 50 Cent from innovatively finding a way to hold a star-studded premiere of “Power: Book IV: The Force” dropping Sunday, February 6th on Starz.  The series focuses on Tommy Egan, played by powerhouse actor Joseph Sikora.

Guests were treated to their own private cabin and screening of the show on the rooftop at Pier 17 in New York after vaccines were confirmed and/or they were tested for Covid.

EURweb Spotlight host and I Heart Radio personality Jazmyn Summers was in the building to bring you the tea.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Power Premiere venue
Pier 17 Rooftop New York (Photo from Starz)

Folks dined on gourmet hot dogs, pizza, macaroni and cheese, fried catfish and other tasty morsels and were treated to unlimited $350 bottles of 50 Cent’s  Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac which 50 distributes both through the Sire Spirits brand, named for his youngest son.

Embed from Getty Images
 

Among the celebs in the building were 50 Cent, Joseph Sikora, actors Adrien Brody, Aldis Hodge, Leon Robinson and Lala Anthony; new Atlantic Records reggae artist Kraniem as well as Ice Tea, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, hip hop stars Dave East, Jeremih, Mack Wilds and more. Check it out, EURweb fam.

Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
 

According to the logline of the series: “Power Book IV: Force centers on the mothership series’ Tommy Egan, played by Sikora, as he leaves New York behind and heads to Chicago, even though he’s warned that Chicago might not be the best choice for him. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the power to watch them crumble. Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Embed from Getty Images
 

They wouldn’t let us spill any spoilers but Joseph told me he was “truly humbled and grateful” for 50 giving him this opportunity and I promise you the first episode is explosive and filled with twists.  Don’t miss it fam.

Jazmyn Summers

