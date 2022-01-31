Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild to Battle on (Verzuz) Valentine’s Day Special Feb 15

*(Los Angeles, CA) – Gearing up for love day, VERZUZ—the streaming series launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland—reveals the details for its first-ever Valentine’s Day Special. Two of R&B’s most notorious crooners GRAMMY® Award winner Anthony Hamilton and GRAMMY® Award nominee Musiq Soulchild square off live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Tickets are now available to attend live on www.VERZUZTV.com. CIROC will provide cocktails for the evening. Audiences worldwide can watch it live on Triller FITE and have a premium viewing experience with the TrillerVerz subscription on the FITE app or Triller app—HERE.

This marks the first appearance by both Hamilton and Music Soulchild, and it also stands out as new territory for the series. Be sure to tune in!

It airs on the heels of Best of Trillerverz 2021, which curated highlights from The Lox vz Dipset, Fat Joe vz Ja Rule, Three 6 Mafia vz Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and many more. Watch it HERE.

Stay tuned for more from VERZUZ very soon.

VERZUZ has exceeded one milestone after another. Among its biggest battles, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane racked up nearly 10 million total views with 1.8 million live viewers, while Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole surpassed 12 million total views with 1.9 million live viewers. Speaking to its cultural relevance, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the Brandy vs. Monica battle in advance of the 2020 Presidential Election, and Stacy Abrams appeared during Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane prior to the Georgia State Senate Runoff election. The series has also been featured by dozens of TV shows, magazine covers, including Billboard, has won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) and Steamy Awards two consecutive years in a row.

Be on the lookout for VERZUZ to keep making history as more match-ups will be scheduled.

source: The Purple Agency – thepurpleagency.com