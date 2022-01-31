Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild to Battle on (Verzuz) Valentine’s Day Special Feb 15

By Fisher Jack
0

Anthony Hamilton - Musiq Soulchild Verzuz
Anthony Hamilton – Musiq Soulchild Verzuz

*(Los Angeles, CA) – Gearing up for love day, VERZUZ—the streaming series launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland—reveals the details for its first-ever Valentine’s Day Special. Two of R&B’s most notorious crooners GRAMMY® Award winner Anthony Hamilton and GRAMMY® Award nominee Musiq Soulchild square off live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Tickets are now available to attend live on www.VERZUZTV.com. CIROC will provide cocktails for the evening. Audiences worldwide can watch it live on Triller FITE and have a premium viewing experience with the TrillerVerz subscription on the FITE app or Triller app—HERE.

This marks the first appearance by both Hamilton and Music Soulchild, and it also stands out as new territory for the series. Be sure to tune in!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jaz-O Reveals Jay-Z Borrowed His Gun To Shoot His Own Brother [VIDEO]

Anthony Hamilton - Musiq Soulchild
Anthony Hamilton – Musiq Soulchild

It airs on the heels of Best of Trillerverz 2021, which curated highlights from The Lox vz DipsetFat Joe vz Ja RuleThree 6 Mafia vz Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and many more. Watch it HERE.

Stay tuned for more from VERZUZ very soon.

VERZUZ has exceeded one milestone after another. Among its biggest battles, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane racked up nearly 10 million total views with 1.8 million live viewers, while Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole surpassed 12 million total views with 1.9 million live viewers. Speaking to its cultural relevance, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by the Brandy vs. Monica battle in advance of the 2020 Presidential Election, and Stacy Abrams appeared during Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane prior to the Georgia State Senate Runoff election. The series has also been featured by dozens of TV shows, magazine covers, including Billboard, has won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) and Steamy Awards two consecutive years in a row.

Be on the lookout for VERZUZ to keep making history as more match-ups will be scheduled.
source: The Purple Agency – thepurpleagency.com

Previous articleJaz-O Reveals Jay-Z Borrowed His Gun To Shoot His Own Brother [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO