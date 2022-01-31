Monday, January 31, 2022
Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

By Fisher Jack
Janet Jackson - Alicia Keys / Getty
*#AliciaKeys feels “some kind of way” after showing a screenshot from an article back in 2008 where #JanetJackson admits that if she were into women, then Keys would be the one.⁠

In an Instagram post, the “Billions” singer screenshotted the article and captioned, “I always knew I was BAE but when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥.”⁠

Some fellow celebrities and artists responded. Gunna says, “For P she turn 🅿️esbian !” Some fans admitted to also having a crush on the 15-grammy winning singer. ⁠

One fan wrote, “Not gonna lie, I admit to an @aliciakeys crush as well… 🙌🙌.” ⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Janet Jackson: In Lifetime Doc She Says Michael Called Her ‘Pig, Horse, Slut, Hog, Cow’ | VIDEO



Keys also promoted Janet Jackson’s latest documentary, Janet Jackson, in the Instagram post on Lifetime. The two-night special premiered over the weekend and took a deep dive into the legend’s life. It highlighted early childhood memories from The Jackson 5 to her taking “Control” of her life in and notorious Super Bowl scandal, known as Nipple Gate. The well-waited documentary was filmed over a period of 5 years, starting in 2017.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild to Battle on (Verzuz) Valentine’s Day Special Feb 15

 

Alicia Keys' Reaction to Janet Jackson's Crush Confession: 'I Always Knew I was BAE'

