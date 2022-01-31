Monday, January 31, 2022
A Hoot! Sheila E. Tells Drew About Fooling Prince at One of His Costume Parties | WATCH

This is what went down Monday (01-31-22) on the “Drew Barrymore Show” when Sheila E was a guest. She spilled the beans on how she pranked the crap out of Prince one time.

Drew: And what was life with Prince like? There’s one story I really like on how you fooled him once.

Sheila E: So, he had this party and he said, ‘It’s going to be a costume party. So everyone coming to the party and whoever wins,’ I think it was like $5,000. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m getting that money, right?’ So I dressed up, I had my security guard he’s like 6’9.” And I said you know what the only way for us to win this is I’m going to have to put like some costume stuff on. I am going to dress up like a guy. It wasn’t a guy really, I was a pimp and he way my … So I had my makeup artist go and I had real hair and we glued it and I asked for a mustache and I put chest hair and I dress like a dude for real like…So, he walked by me four times, he did not know it was me. Then finally, I had to walk up to him. I said, ’Prince.’ He looked at me and then he just feel, he was literally laying on the floor on his back laughing and I got that money, yes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Legal Battle Over Prince’s $156M Estate Comes To An End

Sheila E - Prince prankBe sure to tune in to the Drew Barrymore Show, HERE.

Fisher Jack

