Sunday, January 30, 2022
They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Michael Rainey Je (Tariq St Patrick) - Omari Hardwick (James Ghost St Patrick)
Michael Rainey Je (Tariq St Patrick) – Omari Hardwick (James Ghost St Patrick)

*#PowerBookII: Ghost star #MichaelRaineyJr. wants to make it clear that Ghost won’t be rising up from the grave: “The n***a died.”⁠

Power fans just can’t get over the legend that was James “Ghost” St. Patrick, who actor #OmariHardwick brilliantly played. The next chapter, Power Book II: Ghost, follows the life and happenings of Ghost’s son Tariq. And while this series is just as compelling and action-packed as its predecessor, watchers just won’t let go of their fan favorite. ⁠

Whether we like it or not, Ghost ain’t coming back, and Rainey Jr. wants fans to understand that. ⁠

“They asking me if Ghost will come back,” said Rainey Jr. during an Instagram Live. “The n***a died. Like, I don’t understand, y’all n****s think this is some fake show where n****s comin’ back from the dead. This is Power. It’s not that s**t. It’s not like when Kanan got set on fire and came back. He ain’t get set on fire, he caught a Figi [gunshot to the face].”

At the beginning of tonight’s episode 9, the finale of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 … we certainly did not expect to see some many “ghosts” come back from the dead! Yet, that is precisely what happened at the start of the episode.

In the first couple of minutes, you’ll see an elaborate dream sequence where Tariq St. Patrick realized how much blood was on his hands. For starters, we saw people Tariq is directly responsible for killing, including Ray Ray and Professor Jabari Reynolds. He also saw people who died in part because of his actions: his sister Raina, Kanan Stark, and even Joe Proctor, who was gunned down by Tommy Egan. The dream sequence ends with the return of Carrie beyond the grave, and then a phone call from his father.

Fisher Jack

