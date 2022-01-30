Sunday, January 30, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Shipping Container Boutique Hotel Owned By Black Woman Coming to Indianapolis | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Tiny Escapes Hotel - The Bold Suite
Tiny Escapes Hotel – The Bold Suite / Photo via Tiny Escapes Hotel

*Black-owned boutique hotel is opening in the Haughville neighborhood of Indianapolis this summer to cater to the needs of guests looking for unusual accommodation experiences in the heart of the city.

The hotel, Tiny Urban Escapes, is to be built using repurposed shipping containers. According to the hotel’s owner, travelers have grown tired of cookie-cutter hotels and are now seeking trendy and more intimate places to stay.

A one-night stay in the suites will cost $179. Each suite will have access to wellness and culinary experiences and on-demand concierge service. The suites will be made using 20-foot high-cube containers. There will be a fifth building named The Scene for dining and events, and it will be made using a 40-foot high-cube container.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mayor Joe Hogsett on Friday at the Haughville Indianapolis Public Library.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Dear Best Friend’ A New Original Movie Available on BET and BET+ | WATCHtrailer

Robin Staten Lanier - via Tin y Escapes Hotel
Robin Staten Lanier – via Tiny Escapes Hotel

Robin Staten-Lanier, Tiny Urban Escapes owner, took the opportunity to take the audience present through what the hotel will look like when completed, outlining four private hotel suites arranged in a courtyard format. These suites are already named: The Bold, The Heiress, The Naturalist, and The Eclectic.

Also present was the president of the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce, Larry Williams, who explained to the audience that Staten represents a success story of perseverance by how she secured funding and a site for her boutique hotel.

“We need for the city and the state to use her as an example so we can get more money for Black businesses and women-owned businesses,” Williams told those present.

Tiny Escapes Hotel - The Luxe Suite /
Tiny Escapes Hotel – The Luxe Suite / Photo via Tiny Escapes Hotel

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Indianapolis is to lend $280,000 to this project to carter for predevelopment and construction.

This has been made possible with support from the Lilly Endowment for credit enhancement for economic development projects, focusing on investments in Black-owned businesses located in disinvested neighborhoods.

“This goes beyond hospitality,” Staten Lanier said. “The intent is to transform communities, but also to use this space, almost as an igniter of additional economic development in this community.”

 

As to why she decided to use shipping containers, Staten explained that it’s because of their sustainability, eco-friendliness, and ease-to-market.

“Shipping containers are growing in popularity right now,” Staten Lanier explained. “We’re seeing projects pop up around the city, and I’m just fortunate enough to be on the forefront of that innovation.”

Staten previously worked in IUPUI (department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). She began working on the hotel’s concept in 2016.

Previous articleAn inside Look At How the NBA Became A Social-Media Juggernaut
Next articleFans React to Janet’s Bombshell About JD Break up + She Told Timberlake to Stay Silent
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO