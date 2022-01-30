Sunday, January 30, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

Seized Opportunity: Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins Are All-Star Starters

By zenger.news
0

Ja Morant & Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins (Zenger)

*(By Moke Hamilton) – Just like old times, it will be LeBron James leading his team into battle at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. But on Feb. 20 — just like last season — he’ll be doing it as a captain for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

For a change, though, James is joined in the league’s top-class by two first-time All-Stars: Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday night, the league announced that for the second consecutive year, James and Kevin Durant were voted as captains of the league’s midseason classic.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mean Mofo! Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Stares Down Young Fan Wanting High 5 | WATCH

Embed from Getty Images
 

Along with Morant and Wiggins, James will be joined by the league’s reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic, as well as Wiggins’ teammate, Stephen Curry. Out East, Durant will be joined by Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan as starters.

Team LeBron and Team Durant will draft their respective teams on Feb. 10, one week after the All-Star reserves are announced.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be the league’s 71st in history, and will continue one of the game’s great traditions as the league’s top stars will convene in Cleveland for the exhibition. Occurring during the league’s 75th anniversary season, All-Star Weekend is certain to be memorable, and that will especially be true for Morant and Wiggins, each of whom beat out established stars en route to making the first All-Star appearance of their careers.

For Morant specifically, he has put together an impressive 2021-22 season to the point where he managed to unseat Luka Doncic, who joined Curry as the other backcourt starter from the Western Conference last season.

Damian Lillard missing in action helped Morant’s cause as well, but thanks to an incredible first-half of the season, Morant has emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate and arguably deserves the honor more than any other guard in the league.

It’s understandable to not necessarily feel the same way about Wiggins.

Wiggins, who finished third among the West’s frontcourt players, narrowly edged out teammate Draymond Green for the honor, while Paul George, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. The Warriors have been one of the league’s top teams so far this season, and Wiggins has played a key role.

Of that group, Towns has put together the most impressive season; however, his Minnesota Timberwolves have hovered around .500 for much of the campaign. Also, the Timberwolves don’t enjoy the same level of popularity as the Warriors, as evidenced by the fact that Wiggins received more than two times as many fan votes as Towns (3.4 million to 1.6 million).

In the end, Wiggins finished third in the league’s weighted voting system with a score of 4.25, narrowly edging Green for the coveted third spot among the Western Conference’s front court players. Green finished with a weighted score of 4.75. Wiggins benefited greatly from the fan votes, as Green and Gobert had more media votes and player votes than him.

Edging out Towns probably gives Wiggins special satisfaction considering the Timberwolves traded Wiggins to the Warriors in exchange for D’Angelo Russell in 2020. He also now has bragging rights over Green.

The coaches from each conference will vote on the other 14 All-Stars, with each coach submitting a ballot consisting of two guards, three frontcourt players and two “wildcard” players who can be voted in regardless of their position.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are bound to find themselves in the conversation along the likes of Gobert, Towns and Doncic in the Western Conference.

From the Eastern Conference, James Harden, Zach LaVine, LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland and Jayson Tatum will likely lead a crowded class of overachievers who hope to share the honor.

If nothing else, what we have learned from Morant and Wiggins’ improbable rise to All-Star starters this season is that the 2021-22 season — one unlike any in the history of the NBA — has created great opportunities for a wide variety of players.

As the league prepares for its midseason classic with hopes that the worst of the ongoing pandemic is behind it, as fans, we can all look toward Feb. 20 as an opportunity to simply enjoy the game, even if some of the league’s more popular stars — Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard, to name a few — aren’t participating as they normally would.

Produced in association with BasketballNews.com.

Recommended from our partners



The post Seized Opportunity: Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins Are All-Star Starters appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous articleLos Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Conning His Way into Luxury Car Owners | VIDEO
Next article20-17: 49ers Fall to Rams who’ll Face Bengals in Super Bowl | VIDEO
zenger.newshttps://zenger.news

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO