Sunday, January 30, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Conning His Way into Luxury Car Owners | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Geoffrey Eldridge Hul
Geoffrey Eldridge Hull (Photo: Dept. of Homeland Security)

*Geoffrey Eldridge Hull has pleaded guilty to conning unsuspecting car owners of their luxury cars, according to a KTLA report. He ran the wire fraud scheme using a questionable marketing company from April 2016 to November 2019. He mainly targeted classy cars such as Maseratis, Ferraris, and Bentleys.

By the time it became a court case, Hull had defrauded at least 128 people and incurred losses of at least $1,560,321, according to the California DOJ reports.

Court documents indicate he cooked up different company names to hide his tracks. These included Luxe Lease Transfer, Exotic Lease, Haven Transfer, Transfer Early Lease, Shift Lease, Veer Lease, Open Lease Transfer, and Torque Transfer.

But that was not enough, for he also used a dozen of aliases to thrive on his schemes: “Geoffrey Hulle,” “Geoff Eldredge,” “Jeff H” “Jeff Bluthenthal,” “Jefrii Eldridge,” and “Geoff Eldridge.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Bridge in Pittsburgh Collapses Right Before Biden Visit to Discuss Infrastructure Bill | VIDEO

 

One of his victims had this to say to him in a text message on finding out his dirty tricks: “I don’t know what kind of person you are and how you take advantage of people like this, but it’s not right. And you know it’s not right.”

Hull would pose as a marketer with clients seeking to buy the expensive cars, but his shady company never delivered on its promises. He would claim that he could get car buyers with good credit to purchase the vehicles. In the meantime, he would have the cars and make monthly leases until the buyers made purchase payments.

However, he was actually getting the cars with an intention to rent them out, not get buyers. Worse, he rarely gave any money to the original leaseholders. When the car owners began to complain and demand their luxury cars back, Hull ignored them. Finally, the victims of fraud reported the case to the police so as to get their vehicles back.

The cars were returned but not without issues. They were either damaged, incurred parking violations and toll, or driven beyond the allotted mileage. Once several car owners reported the case, Hull, 41,  was charged with wire fraud. Before this, he already had three convictions for grand theft auto.

Previous articleCincinnati Bengals Beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 for Berth in Super Bowl | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

Social Heat

Wendy Williams: Source Says She ‘Doesn’t Recognize Friends’ – ‘Spark Is Gone’

Social Heat

Excessive! Cop Shoots Dog SEVEN TIMES After Barking Complaint | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO