Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Conning His Way into Luxury Car Owners | VIDEO

*Geoffrey Eldridge Hull has pleaded guilty to conning unsuspecting car owners of their luxury cars, according to a KTLA report. He ran the wire fraud scheme using a questionable marketing company from April 2016 to November 2019. He mainly targeted classy cars such as Maseratis, Ferraris, and Bentleys.

By the time it became a court case, Hull had defrauded at least 128 people and incurred losses of at least $1,560,321, according to the California DOJ reports.

Court documents indicate he cooked up different company names to hide his tracks. These included Luxe Lease Transfer, Exotic Lease, Haven Transfer, Transfer Early Lease, Shift Lease, Veer Lease, Open Lease Transfer, and Torque Transfer.

But that was not enough, for he also used a dozen of aliases to thrive on his schemes: “Geoffrey Hulle,” “Geoff Eldredge,” “Jeff H” “Jeff Bluthenthal,” “Jefrii Eldridge,” and “Geoff Eldridge.”

One of his victims had this to say to him in a text message on finding out his dirty tricks: “I don’t know what kind of person you are and how you take advantage of people like this, but it’s not right. And you know it’s not right.”

Hull would pose as a marketer with clients seeking to buy the expensive cars, but his shady company never delivered on its promises. He would claim that he could get car buyers with good credit to purchase the vehicles. In the meantime, he would have the cars and make monthly leases until the buyers made purchase payments.

However, he was actually getting the cars with an intention to rent them out, not get buyers. Worse, he rarely gave any money to the original leaseholders. When the car owners began to complain and demand their luxury cars back, Hull ignored them. Finally, the victims of fraud reported the case to the police so as to get their vehicles back.

The cars were returned but not without issues. They were either damaged, incurred parking violations and toll, or driven beyond the allotted mileage. Once several car owners reported the case, Hull, 41, was charged with wire fraud. Before this, he already had three convictions for grand theft auto.