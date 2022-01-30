Fans React to Janet’s Bombshell About JD Break up + She Told Timberlake to Stay Silent

*Last night, if you watched the Janet Jackson documentary on Lifetime, you saw her spill the tea on why she and Jermaine Dupri split. In fact, both Janet and Jermaine spoke on their long-ago failed relationship.

If you recall, they were an item from 2000 to 2008. At one point in their relationship, Dupri, who was blazing hot as a record producer, proposed to Janet.

Unfortunately, it seems distance played a part in their relationship ending and infidelity. When asked why they split, Janet’s response was: “I had heard he was cheating.”

JD admitted that he had been reckless and that being with Janet had attracted even more women. Jackson also said that JD was “constantly working” and that she wasn’t “getting enough from him emotionally.”

Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the news Miss Jackson delivered and it was mostly bad for JD:

The other thing that Jackson revealed that was much more shocking than the details of her breakup with Dupri was her revelation that she’d spoken to Justin Timberlake just once after their infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show and advised him to remain silent.

“I don’t want any drama for you,” she recalls advising him. “They’re aiming this at me. If I was you I wouldn’t say anything.”

Jackson also said that Timberlake reached out to perform with her again at his 2018 performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. She said that while it would be nice, she didn’t want to have to relive the ordeal, and obliquely referenced her “history” with CBS. She also re-affirmed her friendship with Timberlake, saying they’ve “moved on.”

Also in the documentary, Jackson’s sister Rebbie spoke on how Janet was crying immediately after the set was over; her brother Tito insists the whole thing was not premeditated. In the aftermath, Janet was disinvited from the Grammys, while Justin was nominated five times and scheduled to perform. Jermaine Dupri, who was a member of the Grammys board, resigned in protest.