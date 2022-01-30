Sunday, January 30, 2022
Fans React to Janet’s Bombshell About JD Break up + She Told Timberlake to Stay Silent

Janet Jackson
*Last night, if you watched the Janet Jackson documentary on Lifetime, you saw her spill the tea on why she and Jermaine Dupri split. In fact, both Janet and Jermaine spoke on their long-ago failed relationship.

If you recall, they were an item from 2000 to 2008. At one point in their relationship, Dupri, who was blazing hot as a record producer, proposed to Janet.

Unfortunately, it seems distance played a part in their relationship ending and infidelity. When asked why they split, Janet’s response was: “I had heard he was cheating.”

JD admitted that he had been reckless and that being with Janet had attracted even more women. Jackson also said that JD was “constantly working” and that she wasn’t “getting enough from him emotionally.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shipping Container Boutique Hotel Owned By Black Woman Coming to Indianapolis | VIDEO

Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri - GettyImages
Naturally, social media had a lot to say about the news Miss Jackson delivered and it was mostly bad for JD:

lolaleee_8: So, you’re telling me that #JermaineDupri and Porsha’s #dennismckinley are not the same person??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

lovelifelive_now: Janets document shows that men ain’t sh*t. Not the mixed looking ones(debarge), the Latin looking ones(Rene), the white ones(Justin) or the “you could do better” looking ones(jermaine).

bellemaelle25: I can’t believe he was laughing about it!!

indie__luv: JD is getting dragged right now. He definitely FUMBLED 😂😂😂

jayt.music: Janet didn’t deserve the mistreatment she got man. Glad she got to tell her story. She’s the reason for so many of the icons we have today. Respectfully dawg

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake
The other thing that Jackson revealed that was much more shocking than the details of her breakup with Dupri was her revelation that she’d spoken to Justin Timberlake just once after their infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show and advised him to remain silent.

“I don’t want any drama for you,” she recalls advising him. “They’re aiming this at me. If I was you I wouldn’t say anything.”

Jackson also said that Timberlake reached out to perform with her again at his 2018 performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. She said that while it would be nice, she didn’t want to have to relive the ordeal, and obliquely referenced her “history” with CBS. She also re-affirmed her friendship with Timberlake, saying they’ve “moved on.”

Also in the documentary, Jackson’s sister Rebbie spoke on how Janet was crying immediately after the set was over; her brother Tito insists the whole thing was not premeditated. In the aftermath, Janet was disinvited from the Grammys, while Justin was nominated five times and scheduled to perform. Jermaine Dupri,  who was a member of the Grammys board, resigned in protest.

