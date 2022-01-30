Sunday, January 30, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals Beat Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 for Berth in Super Bowl | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(Via CBS Sports) – For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl. A second-half rally led by Joe Burrow helped force overtime for the second straight week at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City was again able to win the critical coin toss and gain the opening possession, but an interception forced by Bengals safety Von Bell gave Cincinnati the ball back. Joe Burrow marched the offense 42 yards down the field that set up the AFC Championship-winning field goal by Evan McPherson. The final score was Cincinnati Bengals 27 and Kansas City Chiefs 24.

Through the first two quarters, it looked like the Chiefs were destined to reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. They started the day scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions and went into the locker room with a double-digit lead at halftime. The Bengals were able to put down the clamps defensively in the second half and overtime and forced Mahomes into two interceptions that helped spark the comeback.

The Bengals will now head to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI and await the winner of the NFC Championship between the Rams and 49ers.

Kansas City Chiefs - Cincinnati Bengals (logos)
Kansas City Chiefs – Cincinnati Bengals (logos)

Fisher Jack

