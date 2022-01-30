20-17: 49ers Fall to Rams who’ll Face Bengals in Super Bowl | VIDEO

*(Via ESPN) – The Los Angeles Rams and their roster full of stars are headed to Super Bowl LVI, where they’ll try to win a world championship on their home field.

And it was three of their biggest stars that helped get them there.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected for a pair of touchdowns during a back-and-forth NFC Championship Game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers Sunday at SoFi Stadium. After Matt Gay gave them a lead in the final two minutes with a 30-yard field goal, Aaron Donald and their defense slammed the door shut, with Donald pressuring 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo into an errant throw that was intercepted by linebacker Travin Howard to seal a 20-17 win.

The Rams now face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

An emotional moment between Deebo & OBJ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/emWEFZqQGH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 31, 2022

