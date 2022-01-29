Saturday, January 29, 2022
It’s OVER for Tom Brady! He’s Stepping Away from Game at Age 44 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*It’s all over for Tom Brady, who is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. Dude has played his final game.

(Via Insider) – Tom Brady is set to retire after 22 illustrious seasons in the National Football League, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP will go down in history as perhaps the greatest quarterback in the history of professional football.

Brady — who won five Super Bowl MVPs over his storied career — retires with the NFL QB records for completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and games started. He also holds the record for most selections to the Pro Bowl with 15 over his 22 seasons.

Brady, now 44 years old, spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and helped make the franchise a perennial powerhouse in the AFC East. He won six Super Bowls while playing for Robert Kraft’s team.

In 2020, Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay in a blockbuster free agency move. Just a year later, the Michigan Wolverines alum brought the Buccaneers their first Super Bowl win in nearly two decades.

For years, Brady had said he was targeting playing until he’s 45, a number that once seemed laughable until he continued to play at an elite level into his late 30s and early 40s.

In the 2021 season, at age 44, Brady led the NFL in passing yards, throwing for a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Get the Full story at Insider.

Fisher Jack

