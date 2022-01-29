Kenan is A Monster! Blizzard Warnings Issued for 10 States – 100K+ Without Power Amid Snowstorn | VIDEO

*(Via USA Today) – After dumping a half-foot of snow on areas from New York City to Maine — creating blizzard conditions in some regions — a powerful winter storm (Kenan) is bringing a mix of more heavy snow and strong winds to the East Coast Saturday.

Winter weather will spread from the mid-Atlantic coast to the Northeast coast throughout Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are expected to taper off by Sunday as the storm moves into Canada, the NWS said.

The storm also has the potential to shut down major highways and, with its gusty winds, may lead to widespread power outages in the Northeast. More than 100,000 customers in Massachusetts were already without power Saturday morning.