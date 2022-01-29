Saturday, January 29, 2022
Kenan is A Monster! Blizzard Warnings Issued for 10 States – 100K+ Without Power Amid Snowstorn | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*(Via USA Today) – After dumping a half-foot of snow on areas from New York City to Maine — creating blizzard conditions in some regions — a powerful winter storm (Kenan) is bringing a mix of more heavy snow and strong winds to the East Coast Saturday.

Winter weather will spread from the mid-Atlantic coast to the Northeast coast throughout Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are expected to taper off by Sunday as the storm moves into Canada, the NWS said.

The storm also has the potential to shut down major highways and, with its gusty winds, may lead to widespread power outages in the Northeast. More than 100,000 customers in Massachusetts were already without power Saturday morning.

People in snowstorn Kenan - Getty
People protect themselves from blowing wind and snow during white-out conditions as Winter Storm Kenan bears down on January 29, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. A powerful norÕeaster brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages to much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coast. The storm is predicted to drop over 2 feet of snow in some areas. / Getty

Parts of 10 states are under blizzard warnings Saturday: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. This includes major cities such as Philadelphia, New York and Boston as New England is expected to bear the brunt of the powerful nor’easter, with wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

“This is going to be a dangerous, life-threatening storm, especially in southern New England,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

Get the rest of this USA Today weather story at MSN News.

Fisher Jack

