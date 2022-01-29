Saturday, January 29, 2022
Jordan Myers: 29-Yr-Old Black USPS Employee Made $90K in 2021 – Here’s How

By Fisher Jack
*Jordan Myers, a hardworking USPS employee and a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, raked in $90,000 last year, based on a CNBC report. Myers, 29, earns a base pay of $41,000 annually, but with overtime, he managed to push up his salary to $90,000.

On a typical workday, he can work for 13 hours, including five hours of overtime. And on weekends, he can still volunteer to clock in extra hours. Now, he is not seated in an office having his eyes on the desktop screen, but out in the field walking 14 miles each day, delivering mail to over 500 houses. He says he is not discouraged by hard work; he trains his mind to think positively in every situation.

“I don’t think of it as hard,” he says. “I think about what I can do and what I’m trying to accomplish.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Here Are Six Black Women Owned Businesses to Support

He explains that everything is mental and that if one has the mindset and the drive to do something, one can break through many barriers.

“The biggest thing that people don’t realize as a mail carrier is how much work you actually do,” he lamented. “A lot of people say it’s easy because you’re just walking, and they only see you [for] maybe five minutes here and there, every other day.”

Myers cooperates with his wife for things to work in their house. They have a budget plan that covers food, memberships, phone, car payments, insurance, and pet care and each of them contributes based on their income. His wife earns much less than him, so she only caters to child care, car insurance, groceries, Wi-Fi, and utilities. The husband funds the rest.

“I do bring in more money,” reasons Myers, “but we’re equal because she does have to work to take care of [our] son more, and if she didn’t, I wouldn’t be able to work the hours I work, so I wouldn’t make the money I make.”

Fortunately, he earns extra income from his rental property, which raises $4,500 each year.

