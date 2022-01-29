Saturday, January 29, 2022
‘Dear Best Friend’ A New Original Movie Available on BET and BET+ | WATCHtrailer

By Yolanda Baruch
Dear Best Friend
Dear Best Friend – Photo Courtesy of MegaMind Media

*Suspense thriller “Dear Best Friend” is now available on BET and is streaming on BET+.

The highly anticipated movie premiere of “Dear Best Friend” boasts an All-Star cast of familiar and new faces, including Asi’ah Epperson, Angel Love, Trina, Andra Fuller, Jeremy Meeks, Vernon Davis, Dennis “LA “White, Ashley Rios, and Genise Shelton. (Scroll down for the trailer.)

The overall daunted theme of betrayal, love, and loss takes viewers on a ride until the very end of this rollercoaster thriller.

“Dear Best Friend” was written by former football player Deshon Hardy and produced by super film producer Tressa Smallwood’s MegaMind Media.

“Dear Best Friend” centers on characters that leave everlasting impressions, life lessons, and, most importantly, the power of true friendship.

For audiences that enjoy thrills and love secrets, The BET + original movie “Dear Best Friend” is the one to Watch. Follow the hashtag #dearbestfriend on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Yolanda Baruch

