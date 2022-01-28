‘Power’ Showrunner Reveals Reason Laz Alonso No Longer On Spinoff Show

*“Power” showrunner Courtney Kemp has revealed the reason behind actor Laz Alonso’s absence from the second season of the spinoff show, “Power Book: Ghost.”

As reported by The Blast, Alonso, who played a recurring role (Samuel Santana) in season one of the sequel, is not appearing in the following season. Kemp addressed this during a Q&A session on her Instagram Live.

Here’s more from the outlet:

She was asked about Alonso’s character, who investigated the death of a GTG member in the previous season. Kemp answered and said she hoped to get Alonso back on set for season two of “Power Book: Ghost” as he got off because of his tight schedules. Alonso is also filming “The Boys,” an American TV superhero series.

