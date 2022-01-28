Friday, January 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

‘Power’ Showrunner Reveals Reason Laz Alonso No Longer On Spinoff Show

By Ny MaGee
0

Laz Alonso (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

*“Power” showrunner Courtney Kemp has revealed the reason behind actor Laz Alonso’s absence from the second season of the spinoff show, “Power Book: Ghost.”

As reported by The Blast, Alonso, who played a recurring role (Samuel Santana) in season one of the sequel, is not appearing in the following season. Kemp addressed this during a Q&A session on her Instagram Live.

Here’s more from the outlet:

She was asked about Alonso’s character, who investigated the death of a GTG member in the previous season. Kemp answered and said she hoped to get Alonso back on set for season two of “Power Book: Ghost” as he got off because of his tight schedules. Alonso is also filming “The Boys,” an American TV superhero series.

And there you have it!

READ MORE: WATCH ‘Power Powder Respect’ the Theme Song for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ – New VIDEO!

*The second season of the hit STARZ crime drama series “POWER Book II: Ghost,” premiered globally in November, and we got a chance to unpack the season with some of the show’s stars. 

In case you missed it…when we caught up with Michael Rainey Jr., Gianni Paolo, Alix Lapri, Shane Johnson, Larenz Tate, Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata and Berto Colon, they teased more about what fans can expect. Check out our 3-part video interview with the cast below. 

Previous articleWendy Williams’ Hiatus Extended, Talk Show Announces New Guest Hosts
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO