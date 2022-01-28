Friday, January 28, 2022
The Weeknd Takes Over Bieber’s #1 Spot on Spotify

By Ny MaGee
The Weeknd & Justin Beiber
The Weeknd & Justin Beiber via Twitter

*The Weeknd has reportedly dethroned Justin Bieber on Spotify — becoming the #1 artist with the most monthly listeners on the music app. 

As reported by TMZ, The Weeknd has about 85.6 million streams on the platform. Biebs had been holding the top spot since last year, when he claimed the top spot at 83.3 mil.

Here’s more from the outlet:

The Weeknd was #2 at the time … and with the release of his new hit album, “Dawn FM,” it seems to have put him over the top. The record is getting rave reviews, and is soaring on the charts too — this not too long after 2020’s wildly successful run with “After Hours” … which is still helping Abel to this day, we’re sure.

Justin at one point hit a peak of 94.6M listeners, per the report. 

READ MORE: Listen to Aaliyah’s New Song ‘Poison’ f/ The Weeknd

We previously reported that “Dawn FM,” his fifth studio album, will follow the March 2020 release After Hours, and will come with the “After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour,” traveling this summer to North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

The album features assists from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah’s estate teamed with The Weeknd to serve up a new track called “Poison,” which you can listen to via the player below.

The track comes courtesy of Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire, per Complex, and serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, “Unstoppable,” which will be shared in 2022.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” said Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

We previously reported that Aaliyah’s sophomore album “One In A Million” made its debut on streaming platforms in August after nearly two decades since the singer passed away in a plane crash.

