Friday, January 28, 2022
Lawsuit Accuses Nicki Minaj and Her Husband of Assaulting Head of Security

By Ny MaGee
*Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are reportedly facing yet another lawsuit for allegedly physically assaulting one of their security personnel. 

Here’s more from Complex:

The incident stems from a March 2019 show in Germany where Nicki allegedly became irate with a female security staffer over a male concertgoer getting onstage during her performance. Thomas Weidenmuller, head of security, decided to step in when the guard started crying after the rapper was yelling and calling her a “f**king bitch.”

Per the report, Nicki turned her anger towards Weidenmuller and he claims she threw a shoe at him but missed. According to his lawsuit, Petty punched him in the face and broke his jaw.

Weidenmuller allegedly recorded the interaction.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Sex with Rape Accuser Was ‘Consensual’

Kenny Petty & Nicki Minaj (Instagram)The injuries he suffered required Weidenmuller to have eight surgeries and will require six additional operations, per the report. He allegedly has five plates in his face to fix his jaw. 

According to the report, Weidenmuller is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, as well as coverage of his medical bills. 

Meanwhile, Nicki’s hubby could be headed to prison soon for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. The case is related to his legal battler with rape accuser, Jennifer Hough, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Petty in 1994. 

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Petty, 43, admitted to having sex with Jennifer Hough in 1994 but insists the encounter was consensual.

Hough is locked in a legal battle with the Pettys after accusing them of trying to intimidate, threaten, bribe, and harass her. She accused Petty of rape back in 1994 when they were both 16. He was initially charged with first-degree rape but pleaded guilty to attempted rape, and served more than four years in prison. He reportedly told the court he took the plea out of fear.

After he moved to Los Angeles with his hip-hop star wife, Petty was required to register as a sex offender, which he failed to do. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

