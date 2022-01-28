Friday, January 28, 2022
Lakers Star Carmelo Anthony Steps to White Man Who Kept Calling Him ‘Boy’ During 76ers Game (Watch)

Carmelo Anthony
Los Angeles Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony is held back from two 76ers fans who allegedly called him “boy” repeatedly during the game (Jan. 27, 2022, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Arena) – Screenshot

*Two 76ers fans were tossed out of their court side adjacent seats at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center Thursday after hurling a racially offensive term at Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony.

During a stoppage in play in the fourth quarter, Anthony had heard enough and stepped to the two fans to address their chirping. A ref quickly intervened, and the officials and security eventually escorted the men out.

While Anthony wouldn’t say what the fans said to him, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that one of them kept calling the 10-time All-Star “boy.”

“It is what it is,” Anthony said of the incident after the game. “Some things were said. Unacceptable. I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team. I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man … that’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw.”

As we all know, Philly fans have a history of harsh behavior, to put it politely. Eagles fans famously booed Santa Claus, Destiny’s Child were booed during an All-Star game at the Spectrum because they diplomatically wore jerseys from the home and opposing team during their halftime performance. Just last season, Russell Westbrook, Anthony’s teammate who was then playing for the Washington Wizards, had popcorn dumped on him by a fan in Philadelphia. Before this season, Wells Fargo Center announced a zero-tolerance policy for “racial or identity-based” language.

This time, the behavior got racial.

“It’s just certain things you don’t bring to any type of sporting event,” Anthony said. “Certain things you don’t say to anybody. If I was outside and I bumped into you and you said those things to me then it would be a totally different story.”

Watch his post-game comments on the incident below:

“Unacceptable language and unacceptable behavior by fans,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “There’s got to be a higher standard and hopefully that’s handled the right way.”

Anthony finished Thursday’s game with nine points, three rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes. The Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James, lost 105-87.

EURPublisher01

