Friday, January 28, 2022
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Showrunner Could Kill Off These Characters

By Ny MaGee
*The second half of season 2 of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicked off in November and picked up with Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. 

As reported by The Blast, “showrunner Courtney Kemp could write an emotional death scene into the script,” as she did with the “Power” series. Per the outlet, below are four characters that might not continue in the next season.

Power Book II: Ghost

Dante Mecca Spears (portrayed by Daniel Sunjata)

Having watched over 15 episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost,” fans already know that Mecca, played by Daniel Sunjata, is one of the main antagonists of the series.

The drug dealer has many tricks in his bag, which he uses in navigating the criminal world. More so, his manipulative and dangerous persona, anchored on nerves of steel, sets him apart from the underlings he ruthlessly controls.

Lorenzo Tejada Sr. (portrayed by Berto Colon)

Lorenzo started the series as a drug lord, locked away for a crime. He left his business to Monet and his sons, Dru and Cane. Although the trio tried their best to maintain the same status quo before Lorenzo’s conviction, things went topsy-turvy from time to time.

On several occasions, Lorenzo had to prove from behind the prison walls that he could still pull some strings to steady his boat. While his actions helped course-correct the issues, it strained his relationship with his children and Monet, who was warming their bed with another man.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz)

Dru Tejada (portrayed by Lovell Adams-Gray)

Dru appears to be the cool head out of the Tejada males. His mannerisms clearly show he is not interested in the drug game. However, he understands he could never abandon his family business.

Lorenzo envisions that Dru will take over from him if he eventually dies. As such, he is slowly but surely grooming Dru to handle the ropes, neglecting Cane, who he feels is too hot-headed, impulsive, and would be bad for business.

Monet Stewart Tejada (portrayed by Mary J. Blige)

Monet has tried to be the glue that holds the Tejada family and their business. However, the cracks in her armor are getting bigger with each passing episode, placing her in a risky position.

For one, her strained relationship with her son Cane left her without much protection since he also acted as her right-hand man and protector. Her dalliance with some characters in the series might also blow up in her face following Lorenzo’s release from prison.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

