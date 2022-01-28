Buffalo Community Speaks Out After 4 Teens Shot in Unrelated Incidents in Less than 48 Hours (Video)

*Four teenagers have been shot in less than 48 hours in Buffalo, and the community is reeling.

Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a house on Koons Avenue, reports WKBW. A 19-year-old man was also shot. Then, at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot on Grider Street. Police said the shooting occurred inside a home. 22 hours later, a 17-year-old girl was shot inside her home on Jefferson Avenue. Police said shots were fired outside the girl’s home, hitting her when she was inside.

Police don’t believe the shootings were connected.

“It’s very concerning when we have juveniles being shot. The unfortunate thing is there are a great number of those cases where they are targeted due to some activities they are involved with. We certainly have some cases of crossfire where they’re too close to other events going on,” Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Community members spoke out to WKBW about the senselessness of it all.