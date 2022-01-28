ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Debuts to Historic Quadruple Ratings

*ABC’s new primetime comedy, “Abbott Elementary” has made history as the network’s first comedy “quadruple its ratings” since its premiere.

The Quinta Brunson created series debuted in December, and per ABC’s metrics, the show received a 0.6 rating in their target demographic, with only 2.71 million viewers watching, per Deadline.

Here’s more from the report:

However, after 35 days of viewing across ABC’s linear and digital platforms, the series premiere shot up 300% in the demo for a 2.4 rating and 7.1 million total viewers. Per ABC, Abbott’s opening marked the largest percentage growth from L+SD to MP35 for any new comedy premiere. ABC started tracking MP35 performance in September 2017.

“I had to google MP35, too. Thank you so much for watching everyone,” Brunson wrote online.

Speaking to PopSugar about her new show, the actress further elaborated:

“I would love to be able to make this show for a very long time because I enjoy making it and I enjoy being with these people,” she says. “I enjoy our crew, our writers room, [and] honestly, the partnership we have with WB and ABC. It’s really respectful and strong. And for all those reasons, I would like to continue to make this show and tell these stories with these teachers, for sure. So hopefully it can just keep going.”

Per the report, “Abbott Elementary” follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

Brunson stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter.

Watch “Abbott Elementary” Tuesdays at 9/8 on ABC, and stream on Hulu.