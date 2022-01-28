Friday, January 28, 2022
A Bridge in Pittsburgh Collapses Right Before Biden Visit to Discuss Infrastructure Bill | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Pittsburgh-bridge-collapse- screenshot
Pittsburgh-bridge-collapse- screenshot

*A bridge has collapsed this Friday morning in Pittsburgh just hours before President Biden was scheduled to visit the city to talk about infrastructure.

Around 6:50 a.m. Eastern, the city of Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department tweeted there had been a confirmed bridge collapse in the area of Forbes and Braddock and that authorities were on scene: “There’s a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. There is a strong smell of natural gas in the area. Please avoid if at all possible.”

In a second update, the department tweeted, “Gas line has been cut. Updates on injuries will be provided once PIO is on the scene. Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance.” A local area news station, “@KDKA, tweeted photos from the incident. Videos posted by local outlets also show the major damage.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Anita Baker Says She’s Resuming Her Live Appearances – Las Vegas Residency Starts in May

Wait! There’s more …

As we said up top, the bridge came down just hours before Biden arrived in Pittsburgh. And knowing an opportunity and photo opp when he sees one, the prez visited the site just before he was scheduled to give a talk on infrastructure.

“You realize, I’ve been coming to Pittsburgh a long time and as a former Pennsylvanian, but I didn’t realize there are literally more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in the world. More than Venice. I knew there were a lot of bridges – I had no idea of that. And we’re gonna fix them all. It’s not a joke. This is going to be a gigantic change. There’s 43,000 nationwide and we’re sending them money,” Biden said.

Ten injuries were reported in the collapse in the area of Forbes Avenue and South Braddock Avenue near the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood, WTAE reported.

The bridge that collapsed is known as the Fern Hollow Bridge, used by an estimated 14,500 vehicles daily.

