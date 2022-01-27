Thursday, January 27, 2022
Ye Gets No Sympathy from Shaq: ‘That’s What Happens When You Put All Your Business on Social Media’

By Fisher Jack
Shaq - Kanye (Getty)
Shaq – Kanye (Getty)

*During an appearance on “The Big Podcast,” the NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal says he would never publicly embarrass his exes on social media like some other men we know.

Shaq stated that he wouldn’t take his issues to social media like Kanye West. Especially when it’s concerning co-parenting. “It’s not about having issues. It’s just, I run my life on the PPL principles. You protect, you provide, and you love. Even if we’re fighting I’m not going to embarrass her amongst the world. Even if we’re in an argument, no. Hell no.”

However, Shaq says he doesn’t expect his exes, Shaunie O’Neal and Arnetta Yardbourgh, to feel the same way. “If they felt a certain way and they wanted to do that, I understand they could do that but I wouldn’t do that,” he explained.

Shaq says he has no sympathy for how Kanye is treated in the media because Kanye runs to the media with his problems. “That’s what happens when you put all your business on social media,” he said. “So I don’t want to hear it now. Don’t try and clean it up now because you started it. When you give your information to a million people, you gon’ have a million different meta babies come out on what they thought. So I don’t want to hear ‘It’s a narrative.’ That’s the narrative that you’re putting out.”

Fisher Jack

