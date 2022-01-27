Woman Loses Over 200 Pounds After Warning She Could Die [VIDEO]

*When Chasity Davis was pregnant with her third daughter, she weighed 365 pounds and had a health scare that changed her outlook regarding her health.

As reported in 2017 by Inspire More, Davis didn’t have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, but following her delivery, “My heart had stopped for about three seconds,” she said.

At the time, Chasity was informed by doctors that she had a clogged artery and fluid in her lungs. She was warned that if she didn’t lose weight, she wouldn’t live long enough to see her kids grow up.

“Do you want to be around for your children?” Chasity remembers her doctor asking. “You’re not going to wake up one morning and that one day is soon.”

The moment, she said, forced her “make a decision, and all the emotions associated with being overweight flooded over me.”

Here’s more from the report:

After getting gastric sleeve surgery that removed 80 percent of her stomach, she slimmed down to under 300 pounds, but that wasn’t enough — she was still severely obese. So Chasity began a rigorous workout routine, eating healthy (“quinoa became my best friend”) and taking vitamins.

Chasity joined GirlTrek, an organization that encourages women of color to walk. She also added cycling, Zumba, and hiking — walking the Appalachian Trail twice.

“A lot of times in life we don’t want to deal with what’s hard. But I chose to deal with it because it’s even harder on your children and your husband when you’ve left this earth before your time,” she said.

Chastity committed to a workout regiment and shed over 200 pounds.

“Life is so much greater when you are healthier. I just feel great about myself.” It definitely shows!

Learn more about her journey via the clip below.