Thursday, January 27, 2022
New from Netflix: ‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’ – Premieres Feb 22 Netflix | WATCHTrailer

By Fisher Jack
“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons. With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain by hearing from my peers, family and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey. Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.” – Bubba Wallace

About RACE: Bubba Wallace: Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: BET+ Drops Trailer for Reboot of ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ [WATCH]

Bubba Wallce (via Netflix)
Bubba Wallce (via Netflix)

Over the course of six-episodes Wallace reckons with who he is on and off the track, finding himself as both a driver and an activist. He confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag. While dealing with the stress of competition and the public fallout both at the track and on social media from his stand, Wallace is supported in his efforts by his family and members of the racing community. The series includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.

RACE: Bubba Wallace is executive produced and directed by Erik Parker with fellow executive producers Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin for 300 Studios; Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma for Boardwalk Pictures; Matt Summers, Tim Clark, and Tally Hair for NASCAR.
source: Netflix

