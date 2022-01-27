Janet Jackson Taps Justin Timberlake for Surprise Appearance in Tell-All Doc

*Justin Timberlake is rumored to appear in Janet Jackson’s Lifetime/A&E documentary premiering on Friday.

“Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It’s like this big secret. He’s the surprise, just like the Super Bowl,” the source told Page Six.

We previously reported that A+E Networks ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of the music icon. The project coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album, which came out in 1982. Jackson also serves as an executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson, and it promises to offer unprecedented access to her life.

Earlier this month, Jackson hit up her Instagram account to share the extended trailer for her forthcoming documentary, “Janet Jackson Doc.” Check out the clip below.

The doc features cameos from Samuel L. Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Q-Tip, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Ciara, Paula Abdul, and more.

“This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson said about her documentary. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

In the doc, Jackson discusses the fallout of her infamous “wardrobe malfunction” incident with Timberlake at the Super Bowl.

In a clip released ahead of the premiere, Jackson’s brother, Randy, who is also her manager and co-producer on the film, mentions, “Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about you doing the Super Bowl.”

Wayne Scot Lukas, stylist to the stars, previously told Page Six that for their Super Bowl performance, Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

The first part of the two-night event kicks off Friday, January 28, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E.