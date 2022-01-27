Thursday, January 27, 2022
Jennie Nguyen Reacts to Being Fired from RHOSLC Over ‘Racist’ Posts

By Ny MaGee
Jennie Nguyen / Instagram

*Jennie Nguyen hit up Instagram Live Wednesday to speak out about being booted off the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after her racist posts about Black Lives Matter resurfaced.

For her Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nguyen, 44, rolled out her token Black friend Michael to join her as she addressed her past offensive posts.

“I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what’s going on during that time. I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted,” she said, PEOPLE reports

“I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year. And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else. It’s on my account and I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting,” Nguyen shared.

“But I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion. I respect your opinion, I respect your political stance. We are different. But we need to respect each other and we need to understand that we live in this country, where we have the freedom to speak our mind, as well as we have a freedom to choose,” she said.

“I don’t tolerate violence. But I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad, I don’t support the brutality of Black people or with any race. But I do support my law enforcement. But that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. And I want you to understand that. And whether I remember the posts in 2020, I don’t remember whether it’s on my account or not. We don’t remember what we ate yesterday, let alone two years ago. But like, again, I take full responsibility,” she continued.

Nguyen’s old Facebook posts were originally shared in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests, and the posts included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.” The posts were also critical of the police-killing of George Floyd.

 

On Jan. 19, she admitted she wrote the posts and issued an apology on Instagram.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” the reality star wrote. “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nguyen joined “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during its second season. 

Elsewhere in her Instagram Live, Nguyen said, “We’re all human, we make mistakes. If you did not make any mistake in your lifetime, then you’re not speaking the truth. I made a mistake. And to say, this is the only mistake I made, no I make tons of mistakes in my lifetime. Am I going to continue to make a mistake? Of course. Am I going to learn from it? Absolutely. Am I going to learn and adapt and teach? Of course I am, but I’m still human, we’re all human.”

Ngyuen added, “We need to understand, to support each other. And at this moment I understand the pain that you’re going through, I understand the suffering, I understand that the organization of Black Lives [Matter] meant for something.”

“I’m taking full responsibility for it. What matters is that I hurt people, I hurt my fans, I hurt the people that are out there supporting me, and I feel really, really, really awful for that. And I never want to put anyone. From, you know, I understand that Black people have suffered a lot and went through a lot and dealt with a lot, more than any race on this planet,” she said.

 

“Police brutality is a very, very big topic,” Nguyen stated. “But again, you have policemen out there signing their life away every day, to make a commitment to protect the community. What about showing that appreciation. I did show that appreciation. I don’t support bad ones. I don’t support people that are out there burning buildings, because there are workers there. My friends gone through their business being destroyed, they didn’t do anything. We are getting abuse for things that we didn’t do and that’s not fair.”

Nguyen said, “But what I’m trying to say is like, that doesn’t make me racist. That’s making me compassionate for the people that are suffering. And I know a lot of people are suffering without being involved in the movement. Mentally, physically, we all are dealing with it. And I hope you understand that I will continue to change and learn and improve myself. From your point of view, from my friend’s point of view, from my fans’ point of view, I will take that to heart and learn and adapt.”

The entire RHOSLC cast no longer follows Nguyen on Instagram.

Bravo announced on Tuesday that Nguyen was booted from the series. 

“She will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ ” the network confirmed in a statement. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

