Thursday, January 27, 2022
Doug E. Fresh Says He and Slick Rick Grew Apart After Fame

By Ny MaGee
Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh
Rappers Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh  (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Hip-Hop legend Doug E. Fresh is speaking out about why he and fellow rap icon Slick Rick grew apart after fame. 

“[We were] creating new styles that never existed,” said the Harlem native in a new interview on the podcast Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man. “So what happened? … I think personally that we were young. We were two different entities who needed room to breathe.” 

However, Doug E. says there’s no love lost between them. 

“We still family. We have grown, and we close.”

READ MORE: Big Daddy Kane Taps Jay-Z, Common, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh for His Upcoming Netflix Documentary

We previously reported that Big Daddy Kane has tapped Jay-Z, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh and more to star in his upcoming Netflix documentary doc titled “Paragraphs I Manifest.”

“I got JAY-Z, Eminem, KRS-One, Doug E. Fresh,” he said during a recent chat with HipHopDX. “I even got some of the battle rappers like Goodz Da Animal and Aye Verb, so it’s coming out real good. I’m supposed to do Common on Monday.”

Big Daddy Kane also shared a photo of himself standing alongside Common with the caption, “Much love to @common and the StuyVision crew. We almost done. #paragraphsimanifest.”

“The main reasons why I really wanted to do this is because I see so many talented young artists that have unique styles. And they make hit songs but a lot of things that artists don’t understand is for longevity purposes your listeners have to tune into you as the artist ,” Big Daddy Kane told AllHipHop.com.

“[It’s] just trying to show the younger generation The importance of lyricism so they can have that longevity in the game. I have nothing but love and respect for the younger generation and I want to see them achieve the things that a lot of cats from our generation achieved to make it to where we can still be around today, 30-something years later,” he continued.

Kane’s “Paragraphs I Manifest” has no official release yet.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

