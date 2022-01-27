Doug E. Fresh Says He and Slick Rick Grew Apart After Fame

*Hip-Hop legend Doug E. Fresh is speaking out about why he and fellow rap icon Slick Rick grew apart after fame.

“[We were] creating new styles that never existed,” said the Harlem native in a new interview on the podcast Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man. “So what happened? … I think personally that we were young. We were two different entities who needed room to breathe.”

However, Doug E. says there’s no love lost between them.

“We still family. We have grown, and we close.”

We previously reported that Big Daddy Kane has tapped Jay-Z, Eminem, Doug E. Fresh and more to star in his upcoming Netflix documentary doc titled “Paragraphs I Manifest.”

“I got JAY-Z, Eminem, KRS-One, Doug E. Fresh,” he said during a recent chat with HipHopDX. “I even got some of the battle rappers like Goodz Da Animal and Aye Verb, so it’s coming out real good. I’m supposed to do Common on Monday.”

Big Daddy Kane also shared a photo of himself standing alongside Common with the caption, “Much love to @common and the StuyVision crew. We almost done. #paragraphsimanifest.”

Check out the photo below.

“The main reasons why I really wanted to do this is because I see so many talented young artists that have unique styles. And they make hit songs but a lot of things that artists don’t understand is for longevity purposes your listeners have to tune into you as the artist ,” Big Daddy Kane told AllHipHop.com.

“[It’s] just trying to show the younger generation The importance of lyricism so they can have that longevity in the game. I have nothing but love and respect for the younger generation and I want to see them achieve the things that a lot of cats from our generation achieved to make it to where we can still be around today, 30-something years later,” he continued.

Kane’s “Paragraphs I Manifest” has no official release yet.